NewsTalk 101 introduces new radio segment with live, in-studio audience

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — NewsTalk 101 radio kicked off its brand new series, “Live from the Atrium” on Friday.

Similar to a town hall format, listeners are now invited to the studio on the last Friday of every month to watch live interviews with special guests.

Host Keith Kramer views the new segment as an opportunity for listeners to become part of the conversation, weighing in with their own comments and questions.

“I think a lot of times, news-makers that are behind-the-scenes, when you put them in front of people, you get a more personable, open dialogue. So that’s why I think it’s important,” said Kramer.

Attorney, motivational speaker and author, Scott Mager, joined the station Friday morning as the show’s first-ever guest.

He spoke with Kramer and the community about Hurricane Michael recovery, from making property damage claims to productive ways of getting money from insurance companies.

Congressman Neal Dunn will join the Live at the Atrium as next month’s guest, and all listeners are invited.

“That will be an opportunity for me to sit with him one-on-one and for an audience to be here to ask him questions face-to-face,” said Kramer.

The show will take place on August 30 from 7 a.m. tp 9 a.m.

Follow the link below for a chance to win a free ticket.