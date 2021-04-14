Newsfeed Now: Unrest continues after deadly Minnesota police shooting; Man finds 19th century-era tunnel under his property

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Bernie Madoff has died.

The Associated Press reports he died from natural causes while in federal prison in North Carolina.

Madoff pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history.

He was 82 years old.

Other stories in today’s show:

A white Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, and the Brooklyn Center police chief resigned Tuesday.

The mayor said he hoped the moves would help heal the community after three nights of protests and unrest.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce his plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

A California mother gave birth inside the parking garage at a medical center on St. Patrick’s Day with the help of an off-duty nurse from another hospital.

Are you one of the millions of Americans who struggles with allergies?

You may find your symptoms are lasting longer and worsening.

The culprit is warmer temperatures, leading to a lengthened allergy season and more pollen in the air.

An uninvited guest was found hiding in a Florida woman’s kitchen.

The baby gator wandered in while it was raining over the weekend.

Cleveland is no stranger to big events: The NBA Finals, the World Series, the Republican National Convention.

Now, excitement is building as Cleveland prepares to host the 2021 NFL Draft in less than three weeks.

The countdown is on. 100 days until the opening ceremonies of the of the Tokyo Olympics.

While athletes are hopeful that after a year-long delay, they’ll be able to compete for gold this summer.

There’s no question these games will be unlike any other.

A man discovered a mysterious 19th century-era tunnel beneath his property.

