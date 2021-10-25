Newsfeed Now: Infrastructure Bill drawing toward possible vote; Decade-long custody battle gives elephant forever home

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.

As a film crew and actors in Western garb prepared to rehearse a scene inside a wooden, chapel-like building on a desert movie ranch outside Santa Fe, assistant director Dave Halls stepped outside and grabbed a prop gun off a cart. He walked back in and handed it to the film’s star, Alec Baldwin, assuring him it was safe to use because it didn’t have live ammo.

The nation’s pediatric health experts are calling for help to combat a children’s mental health crisis. Mental health professionals are noticing alarming trends in the number of children reporting a variety of behavioral health issues.

The FOX 8 I-TEAM, in Cleveland Ohio, went one-on-one with a man causing a stir all over the area as he stands on corners with a sign saying he has fake vaccine cards.

A decade-long custody battle for a 7,000-pound animal has come to an end. “Tarra” the elephant who garnered national attention at the Elephant Sanctuary in Lewis County, Tennessee, will be heading to Georgia. The beloved elephant will soon reunite with her rightful owner.

Dressing up is fun for everyone in the family on Halloween, including your fur babies. Chow Bella in Saratoga Springs, New York, has an assortment of costumes to make it a fun experience for both owner and pet. From Sesame Street characters to Harry Potter’s scarf, there’s no shortage of creative costumes to be found at the indoor dog park.

