Newsfeed Now: FDA finds Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine effective and safe; veterinarians say six-legged puppy ‘a miracle’

(NEXSTAR)- U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff say Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, paving the way for its approval for emergency use.

FDA staff confirmed in a report released Wednesday that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. The agency also said J&J’s shot — one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two — is safe to use.

Other stories in today’s show:

BOY UNDERGOES 4 AMPUTATIONS AFTER DEVELOPING MIS-C: On Monday morning, 10-year-old Dae-Shun Jamison of Shelby had both of his hands and his left leg amputated.

Earlier in February, he had his right leg amputated.

To blame: Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a disease associated with COVID-19 that takes a devastating toll.

‘VALENTINE SALLY’ IDENTIFIED: Nearly 40 years after a body of a girl was found on Valentine’s Day near a northern Arizona highway, she has been confirmed by police to be a teenage runaway from St. Louis.

Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office have positively identified the female as 17-year-old Carolyn Eaton of St. Louis, Missouri.

During the investigation, the unidentified girl became known as “Valentine Sally” by authorities because of the day her body was found in 1982.

TIGER WOODS HOSPITALIZED AFTER ROLLOVER CRASH: Tiger Woods is awake and recovering after suffering multiple leg injuries and being hospitalized in a solo-vehicle rollover crash in the Palos Verdes area on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Woods, 45, was the lone occupant in the SUV when it crashed about 7:12 a.m. in the area of Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road, on the border of Rancho Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills Estates, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A neighbor was the first person to call 911 to report the incident.

The vehicle, a 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, was headed north on a twisty, downhill stretch of Hawthorne that has a higher frequency of accidents, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at an afternoon news conference.

There was no indication of skid marks or braking just prior to the crash, according to the sheriff.

HOLE IN THE WALL GANG CAMP FIRE: As investigators look for a cause of the fire at Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, News 8 has an exclusive look at devastation up close for the first time.

It’s been 12 days since the fire at a place that is so special for so many people.

The camp is a haven for 20,000 seriously ill children every year.

Program Director Hilary Axtmayer said the fire broke hearts across the world, especially because the camp was closed last year due to COVID-19.

BOY DEFIES THE ODDS: By all accounts, an Ohio boy is a walking talking miracle. The third-grader wasn’t supposed to survive birth let alone live to be nine.

SIX-LEGGED PUPPY: A tiny puppy is capturing the hearts of Oklahomans.

Skipper is an 11-ounce part Border Collie, part Australian Shepherd mix. She was also born with six legs.

