Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 27, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Monday as governments around the world prepare to gradually lift restrictions they imposed on businesses to slow the sweep of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 added 0.8% at the start of a week chockablock with market-moving events. Several major central banks are meeting, including the Bank of Japan, which announced its latest stimulus measures to prop up markets. A slew of the biggest U.S. companies are also scheduled to report how much profit they made in the first three months of 2020. Bond yields rose and the price of oil fell.

Trader Gregory Rowe, left, and specialist Peter Giacchi work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Other stories in today’s show:

REOPENING TENNESSEE: Preparations are underway at restaurants across the state of Tennessee Sunday as owners prepare to safely serve customers at half capacity Monday, under Governor Bill Lee’s phase one of reopening. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

STATE-LINE CONCERNS: Some Alabamians are used to traveling to Georgia to play the lottery. Well now during the coronavirus emergency, public health officials are concerned that people could travel to Georgia this weekend since their state is reopening. WIAT’s Reshad Hudson reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

PARTY GOES VIRAL: A video going viral on social media reportedly shows people attending a crowded house party in Chicago early Sunday in violation of the state’s stay-at-home order. WGN’s Courtney Gousman joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BIRTHDAY SURPRISE: Residents at a Searcy nursing home got a huge surprise Friday when dozens of people in the community lined up for a parade.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.