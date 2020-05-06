Butcher shops face challenges after slow down in processing

Social distancing: doctors say get used to the new norm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Butcher shops have seen an increase in business, but with meat production slowdowns, it has made things challenging.

“The product’s been selling just as fast as I can cut it,” said Sig’s Meats owner Justin Everhart.

For butcher shops in Kansas, the virus has created a lot more challenges.

“We’re figuring that we’re having to order extra because we know that there will be shortages on every order,” said Everhart.

“A lot of small processors like us have just seen a huge surplus in customers with new customers coming through the door,” said Walnut Valley Packing Plant Manager Matt Carselowey.

It’s a matter of supply and demand. The customers are coming in and buying the meat, but with production slowdowns amidst the pandemic, meats like pork and ground beef are quickly leaving the shelves, which makes it difficult to keep everything stocked.

“Six warehouses and three packing houses right now just trying to keep my little market here stocked,” said Everhart.

Carselowey said it’s been difficult for their business because they were supposed to open another shop in Augusta, but with barely enough supply for the shop in El Dorado, it’s being put on standby.

“That was supposed to open at the end of March, but we can’t keep our own shelves stocked let alone another retails store,” said Carselowey.

Both said they don’t currently have limits on how much people can buy and that they are taking it one day at a time.

While it may be stressful for the businesses to have so many customers, they hope it will help with the business once the pandemic fades out.