72-year-old woman wins battle with COVID-19

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — A remarkable recovery out of Saline County. A 72-year-old that was on a ventilator for two weeks is walking out of the hospital she has called home for more than a month.

A fully lined hallway with masks covering smiles and outside tears of joy.

“She fought this thing. We said goodbye to her then God brought her back,” said Ruth Ann Garcia and Belinda Greeno the daughters of the recovered COVID patient.

Then an embrace, more than a month in the making.

“She beat this thing, she beat this thing good because oh my gosh, people don’t realize how serious this really is,” said Garcia and Greeno.

72-year-old Anna Lea McClure is finally heading home healthy. She was admitted to the hospital after she told her daughters she wasn’t feeling great. That’s when doctors confirmed that she had COVID-19, a short time later McClure was on a ventilator.

“And we were like oh my gosh, we are feeling so good, then the next day was like ugh, bring us back down and it was very emotional. It took an emotional toll on us. I can’t imagine what it was like for her,” said Candance McCown, McClure’s grand-daughter.

Miss McClure’s stay at Saline Memorial Hospital wasn’t a short one. More than 40 days and at one point doctors told her family to be prepared to say goodbye.

“She hadn’t gotten as better as we thought she would by that point and when we took that tube out we weren’t sure if she was going to be somebody who could walk out altogether and give her hugs or if it was going to be a much more sadder occasion,” said Dr. Ahmad Yousaf from Saline Memorial Hospital.

But walk out she did, and not without giving one of her health care hero’s Doctor Ahmad Yousaf a big hug.

“She pushed through today, she’s a tough lady and she got to walk out today,” said Dr. Yousaf.

And her daughters say her recovery took more than just a great medical staff.

“It’s a miracle, it’s a miracle. It’s all God,” said McClure’s daughters.