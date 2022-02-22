BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– May 4, 2021 is a day that changed News 13’s Tess Rowland’s life forever.

While on her way to work, Rowland was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver. Police say the driver that hit her was intoxicated.

Due to that crash, Rowland suffered compound fractures to her shoulder, arm, elbow, and knee which required 4 plates and 22 screws, as well as internal injuries.

She said she now live with an uncertain future and the extreme probability of a total shoulder replacement in the future.

Rowland has had six surgeries to date and is currently awaiting her seventh surgery.

Nearly ten months later, she is still attending physical therapy five days a week.

“I think the saddest part about my crash was that it was caused by someone’s selfish choice to take drugs and consume large amounts of alcohol before getting behind the wheel while on vacation in Bay County. It was truly 100% preventable,” she said.

While in the hospital Rowland said she thought of how her life was forever changed and how no family should ever have to go through the pain of losing a loved one to a drunk driver.

She approached Sheriff Tommy Ford and The Florida Highway Patrol about her idea to start a DUI task force and the agencies agreed to help in the endeavor.

The first DUI Task Force in Bay County on Friday Feb. 18 had 16 DUI arrests. Rowland said she was proud of the officers for apprehending so many individuals in a 12-hour shift.

“Your efforts and hard work put 16 impaired drivers behind bars, those were 16 opportunities where that person could have hurt others or themselves,” Rowland said.

Rowland has also partnered with White’s Wreckers to provide free tows home to those too intoxicated to drive within Bay County.