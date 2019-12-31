News 13’s most popular 2019 stories

(WMBB) — These are the stories that gathered the attention of our local viewers and at times, the eyes of the nation. Some of them were tragic, others were unusual and in at least one case it was vindication for those of us who lived through Hurricane Michael.

Here are the 10 most-viewed stories on mypanhandle.com from the past year.

Wire snaps on amusement ride

Two passengers were ready to ride the Vertical Accelerator at Cobra Adventure Park when the cord holding the ride shredded. The riders were not injured.

$7,000 of merchandise shoplifted from Pier Park

Police responded to a reported shoplifting incident and noticed a group of females matching the suspect direction entering a vehicle and attempting to flee. Four women from Alabama were found with over $7,000 of stolen merchandise in that vehicle in June.

Two tourists drown in the Gulf of Mexico

Two men, both from West Virginia, drowned in the Gulf of Mexico on the same day in June. Panama City Beach Police and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office recorded a total of 12 drownings over the summer. Panama City Beach’s city council passed a Beach Safety Ordinance in August.

Paula Deen’s PCB, Destin restaurants abruptly close

News 13 talked to several frustrated former employees of Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen restaurants after it suddenly closed in November after only being open since April 1. Some employees were shocked, while others say they saw warning signs and were threatened for spreading rumors about the business closing its doors.

Nine arrested in alleged meth ring

‘Operation Crush Ice’ led Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest nine people in December. Crystal meth and drug paraphernalia were seized during the arrests.

Hurricane Michael was a category 5

In April, the National Hurricane Center ruled that Hurricane Michael was a category 5 storm. The Center’s report said the storm was directly responsible for 16 deaths, indirectly responsible for 43 deaths and $25 billion in damage.

Security guard loses job for stopping active shooter

The former head of security and assistant manager of Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach says he was fired after grabbing a gun from a man who fired two shots outside the bar. Anthony Gendreau says he was fired because his employer had a bar in Georgia and a security employee had gotten shot there, and the business couldn’t get insurance or have the bar after that.

Baseball field deaths

Liberty County baseball coach Corey Crum and his wife, Shana died in March after being electrocuted while working on Liberty County High School’s baseball field. Their teenage son was injured in the incident.

Texting and driving made a primary offense

In May, texting and driving was changed from a secondary offense to a primary offense. The law went into effect July 1, but officers used July through December as an education period to allow people to familiarize themselves with the law.

Swampy Jack’s Wongo Adventure

Developer Del Lee decided to build his own amusement park in Panama City Beach. Swampy Jack’s Wongo Adventure opened in July.