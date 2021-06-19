ZooWorld opens new, fully-immersive exhibits

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Summertime has started, and tourists and locals alike may be looking for some fun activities for a “staycation.”

ZooWorld in Panama City Beach just opened up new attractions featuring animals from all over the world.

Guests can experience and interact with animals from Africa, Australia and Central America.

The new exhibits allow guests to hold a baby kangaroo, get up close and pet some porcupines, feed bearded dragons and more.

ZooWorld curator Erika Newell said it feels amazing to be able to share the animals’ conservation messages and stories with the park’s guests.

“ZooWorld is a place for people to get up close and personal, one-on-one with animals so they can walk away feeling like they’ve shared that moment with that species, and learn a little bit about where that animal comes from and also what you could do to help conserve animals in the wild,” Newell said.

She also said the new exhibits will be staying beyond the summertime.

Learn more about ZooWorld’s mission and how you can take part in an animal experience.