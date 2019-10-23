Zoo World Panama City Beach to host Zoo Boo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Zoo World Panama City Beach will host trick or treaters for Halloween at its fifth Zoo Boo event October 26 and 27.

Zoo Boo will begin at 10 a.m. both days and go until 4 p.m., with opportunities for children and people of all ages to collect candy, as well as dress in a Halloween costume.

Zoo World will also open its black bear and hatchet throwing exhibit for Zoo Boo, featuring two black bears and a spot for testing out zoo-goers hatchet throwing abilities.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about Zoo Boo.

Find Zoo World on Facebook or visit the zoo’s website for more.

