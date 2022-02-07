PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Zilo Dance Studio is offering children ages 3-17 the opportunity to attend a free dance class.

Janaya Steele, an athlete with Zilo, said the studio inspires dancers to get creative and express themselves. She also said the studio offers different types of classes from ballet and lyrical to majorette classes.

“It’s important to include everyone and make sure everyone has a great experience if they like to dance even if they can’t afford it,” Steele said.

Registration for the free dance classes is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Zilo Dance Studio. It’s located at 901 N. East Ave. in Panama City. They can also be reached by phone at (850)-296-8040.

There are limited spots available for the free classes. For more information, watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.