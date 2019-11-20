Zen Gardens to host Art for the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Zen Gardens will host Art for the Panhandle November 23 starting at 9 a.m.

Lotus Cafe’s exterior will feature music and local artisans with tables of artwork displayed, and a silent auction will also take place.

All of the event’s proceeds will be donated to Hurricane Michael relief efforts.

The cafe is still accepting artists who are interested in displaying their work. Visit the event’s page on Facebook for more information about getting involved.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the relief organization.