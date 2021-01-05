Youth T-Ball & Baseball registration opens in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Batter up! Lil Sluggers, T-Ball and Youth Baseball registration is now open in Panama City Beach for children ages 3 to 15 years old to participate during Spring 2021.

The leagues will be held at Frank Brown Park with practices beginning in February, and games starting in March.

Debbie Ward, Director of Communications for Panama City Beach, said hundreds of kids participate in these leagues each year and with COVID-19 canceling last season, Parks and Recreation Staff are hopeful for 2021.

Registration for the leagues will close on January 21, with sign-up fees ranging from $60 to $85 dollars, which includes a T-shirt and hat.

Sign-up for Lil Sluggers, T-Ball and Youth Baseball can be completed online on the City of Panama City Beach’s website by clicking here.