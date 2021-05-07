‘Wrestling Against Cancer’ to help pay local woman’s medical bills

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Wrestling Against Cancer returns for its sixth year on Saturday, May 8.

The wrestling event is put on as a way to help raise money for someone’s medical expenses. This year, it will benefit Heather Powell from Bonifay.

The event will be held at the Bonifay Recreational Center, and doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets cost $12 per person and kids three and under get in for free. All proceeds will help Powell.

The actual matches begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.