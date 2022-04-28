BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One local event is looking to tackle cancer, literally.

The 7th annual ‘Wrestling Against Cancer’ event will take place Saturday, April 30th at the Bay County Fairgrounds located at 2230 15th St. in Panama City.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for kids aged 6-10 and kids five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Jack Patterson, the event founder, started the event in honor of his sister, Regina Patterson Kirkland who was battling breast cancer several years ago. All the profits from the event went to Kirkland to pay for the hefty bills she incurred while ill.

Since then, each year Patterson has chosen a different beneficiary.

“I just wanted to continue helping more and more people,” he said.

This year, the profits will go towards Kindal Susi, a Mosley High School student that is currently battling leukemia.

“Hopefully this will help ease the financial burden she and her family are going through,” said Patterson.

Over 20 wrestlers will be involved in matches, including a ladies match. Each wrestler has agreed to participate for free, some even traveling as far as Georgia and South Florida to partake.

To learn more about Kindal’s battle with cancer click here.