World Spay Day highlights local animal organizations

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Operation Spay Bay welcomed News 13 This Morning into the operating room as part of World Spay Day, which is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of February each year.

The day highlights what animal rescues and organizations do for controlling overpopulation, as well as spreading awareness about their spay and neutering programs.

Operation Spay Bay is located in Bay County, but serves residents across the Panhandle with animal surgeries, but also with other veterinary services and shot clinics.

The organization recently reached a milestone: 45,000 completed spay/neuter surgeries since starting in 2015.

Watch this segment for more information on Operation Spay Bay and its mission.

Find Operation Spay Bay online and on Facebook.

