World Ocean Day celebrated along the Emerald Coast

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Oceans cover around 97 percent of the Earth’s surface, but parts of it are threatened every day.

That’s why June 8 is recognized as World Ocean Day.

Local nonprofit Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful founder JoAnn Weatherford and public relations manager Kim Christian gathered near the city pier in Panama City Beach on Tuesday morning to celebrate the day.

Their organization works to keep the streets and the beaches clean of litter to help protect the Gulf waters.

Keep PCB Beautiful hosted an event last Saturday in honor of World Ocean Day.

“We had 66 volunteers and picked up over 240 pounds of trash,” Christian said. “The trash is here, but it’s getting better as we work on that as a group and as a community.”

Weatherford said people can sign a pledge on World Ocean Day’s website to help protect 30 percent of water on Earth by 2030.

She also mentioned Keep America Beautiful and a litter study they recently performed.

“If every person in the United States would pick up, all at one time, 152 pieces of litter, we would have no litter left in the country,” Weatherford said.

Learn more about Keep PCB Beautiful and ways you can help protect the world’s oceans.