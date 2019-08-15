Woodstock 50 Premier Exhibit opening Thursday, Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Gallery 721 to learn about Larry T. Clemons’ exclusive art collection he will show as part of celebrating Woodstock’s 50th anniversary.

The gallery opens its doors on Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., to bring the Panhandle community a look into the history and music surrounding the 1960s.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com, or at the door, for 50 dollars per person. The cost of the ticket includes food, drinks and entry into a raffle drawing for Woodstock-themed artwork.

Featured art pieces will include authentic, signed memorabilia from Jimi Hendrix, Elvis Presley, The Beatles and other famous music acts.