Witches of St. Andrews to host third annual bike ride

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Witches of St. Andrews will host the third annual charity bike ride October 26 to raise money for pancreatic cancer research and patients.

News 13 visited with the witches to learn more about the event. Staging and in-person registration for the bike ride will begin at 9 a.m.

The bike ride is set to begin at 10 a.m., and will also feature a costume contest as well as a contest for the best decorated bike.

Visit Eventbrite to buy tickets for participating in the ride for $30 per person. Tickets will cost $35 per person to register on the day on day of the ride.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.

