BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– First responders have been working tirelessly to put out the flames for the three major wildfires involved in the Chipola Complex fires.

Florida Forest Service officials reported in a press release that Wednesday’s rainfall helped in working to put out the blaze. However, the wildfire threat still remains, and those in Bay, Gulf and Calhoun counties should have an emergency go-bag prepared in case they need to evacuate during a wildfire.

News 13 this morning explained items that should be in the emergency go-bag. They include items such as:

-A seven-day supply of prescriptions or special medications

-Cell phones along with wall and car chargers

-Extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s check

-Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, proof of address, medical information, etc.)

-External hard drive or USB with personal computer information and files

-Inventory of home contents. (Consider making a list, utilizing a home-inventory app on your phone, or videotaping prior to an emergency.)

Per the Florida Forest Service’s most recent update from the evening hours of March 9, the Adkins Avenue Fire is 875 acres and is 85% contained. The Star Avenue Fire is estimated at 197 acres and 95% contained.

Florida Forest Service and fire officials continue to struggle with the Bertha Swamp Road Fire, which is estimated to be over 33,000 acres, and 20% contained. The Bertha Swamp Road Fire originated in Gulf County and has spread into Calhoun and Bay counties.

Currently, Florida Forest Service officials have deployed a strike team of heavy bulldozers and are working to establish and improve containment lines providing defensible barriers around communities.

“We have been able to work a little bit harder inside of that [Bertha Swamp Road] fire, however after this rain goes and it starts to dry, things will start to heat back up and those wet items- those wet fuels will start to dry back out and if there’s any heat left in there, it could potentially flame up,” said Melanie Banton, the Florida Forest Service, Public Information Officer.

Forest officials said the public should not burn anything when a burn ban is in place, and to even use caution with simple activities like grilling.

Also, clear your yard of debris extending at least 30 feet away from your house. They also encourage the public to remove dead branches and ensure that no branches are within 10 feet of chimneys.

Fire officials also told News 13 that they have encountered the public flying personal drones over the fire. They urge that the public not to do that as aircraft fighting the fire must come down when a drone is flying.