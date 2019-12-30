Welcome 2020 at Pier Park’s annual beach ball drop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials at Pier Park will welcome Panhandle residents for free on New Year’s Eve for an evening-long celebration heading into 2020.

Events will start at 5:30 p.m. for people and families of all ages to attend and hear live music, shop at street vendors, visit with balloon artists and participate in stations like face painting.

10,000 beach balls will drop in Pier Park at 8 p.m. to celebrate the start of 2020, and a fireworks display will happen at midnight along with the dropping of the 800-pound beach ball.

Pier Park will stream the event live on Facebook for those who cannot attend. Find a link to the page here.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about parking and other needed information.