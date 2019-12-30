Welcome 2020 at Pier Park’s annual beach ball drop

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials at Pier Park will welcome Panhandle residents for free on New Year’s Eve for an evening-long celebration heading into 2020.

Events will start at 5:30 p.m. for people and families of all ages to attend and hear live music, shop at street vendors, visit with balloon artists and participate in stations like face painting.

10,000 beach balls will drop in Pier Park at 8 p.m. to celebrate the start of 2020, and a fireworks display will happen at midnight along with the dropping of the 800-pound beach ball.

Pier Park will stream the event live on Facebook for those who cannot attend. Find a link to the page here.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about parking and other needed information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class"

Student Government Association

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Government Association"

Mrs. Robert's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Robert's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Long First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Long First Grade Class"

Fifth Graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fifth Graders"

Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class"

Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class"

Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade Class"

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"

Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class"

Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class"

Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class"

10,000 beach balls to drop for Pier Park's New Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "10,000 beach balls to drop for Pier Park's New Year"

Home Dabbler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler"

Mexico Beach and Port St Joe NYE canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Beach and Port St Joe NYE canceled"

Local tow company offering free tows on New Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local tow company offering free tows on New Years"

Local resources available for those with mental health struggles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local resources available for those with mental health struggles"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.