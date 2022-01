Vernon, Fla. (WMBB) — A News 13 viewer’s dog named Tater has a hilarious reaction to the News 13 Pledge of the Day segment.

Every day on News 13 This Morning, students from local schools are shown saying the Pledge of the Allegiance, and Tater, a nine-month-old Feist dog loves it!

Tater’s owners JoAnn and Larry live in Vernon. A friend of theirs, Gayle Brock, sent us this video. She said Tater does this every morning during the Pledge of the Day.