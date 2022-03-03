PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– After months of active service, sacrifice, and toil, many soldiers return wounded and broken. These veterans are now able to gather once again to support each other through events like the Warrior Beach Retreat.

The retreat is actively taking place March 1-7.

Couples from across the country traveled to participate in relaxing and rejuvenating activities all week long.

Founder and President Linda Cope started Warrior Beach Retreat after her son lost both of his legs below the knee in Iraq. She said there were a lot of resources out there for the wounded warriors but limited resources for caregivers.

News 13 spoke with some of the veterans that are on the retreat about their experience.

A parade will be taking place on Thursday, March 3. It will start at 4 p.m. at the Sheraton Resort in Panama City Beach and end at Lynn Haven United Methodist Church. The whole community is invited to set up along the parade route to show their support. The church will also host keynote speaker Colonel Gregory D. Gadson at 7 p.m. Gadson served in the Army for 26 years.

Admission is free to the public for all these events.

To view the parade route map and learn more about Warrior Beach Retreat click here.