Walton County car crash kills pedestrian

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic crash involving a pedestrian took place late Sunday evening, killing one man.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at the scene just after 9 pm and a man had been hit by a car near the intersection of Business 331 and Highway 20, in Freeport.

Florida Highway Patrol arrived on the scene shortly after 10:30 Sunday night.

The victim, a man who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Walton County EMS.

Troopers say the victim was in the middle of the roadway when a white pickup truck came through the intersection in the west-bound lane.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was not using the crosswalk.

Law enforcement say no foul play is suspected, and that the incident was not a hit and run because the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.