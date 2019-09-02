Walton County car crash kills pedestrian

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic crash involving a pedestrian took place late Sunday evening, killing one man.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at the scene just after 9 pm and a man had been hit by a car near the intersection of Business 331 and Highway 20, in Freeport.

Florida Highway Patrol arrived on the scene shortly after 10:30 Sunday night.

The victim, a man who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Walton County EMS.

Troopers say the victim was in the middle of the roadway when a white pickup truck came through the intersection in the west-bound lane.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was not using the crosswalk.

Law enforcement say no foul play is suspected, and that the incident was not a hit and run because the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace
Fill out my online form.