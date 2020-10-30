Vortex Spring to host Inaugural Rodeo

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — Cowboys and girls of all ages will ride into Vortex Spring Adventure’s Inaugural Rodeo October 30 & 31, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for both evenings.

Rodeo coordinators said the rodeo will feature events like mutton busting and calf scrambles, with a focus on family entertainment and fun. The rodeo itself begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets will cost $20 for general admission, with lower prices for children of certain ages.

Friday and Saturday nights also will have musical entertainment or concerts, which are free to attend with the purchase of a rodeo ticket.

Vortex Spring will hold an RV decoration contest for Halloween and a Costume Contest to go along with the rodeo throughout the weekend, and those details can be found by watching the News 13 This Morning segment above.

Also visit Vortex Spring on Facebook for more.