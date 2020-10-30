Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Vortex Spring to host Inaugural Rodeo

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — Cowboys and girls of all ages will ride into Vortex Spring Adventure’s Inaugural Rodeo October 30 & 31, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for both evenings.

Rodeo coordinators said the rodeo will feature events like mutton busting and calf scrambles, with a focus on family entertainment and fun. The rodeo itself begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets will cost $20 for general admission, with lower prices for children of certain ages.

Friday and Saturday nights also will have musical entertainment or concerts, which are free to attend with the purchase of a rodeo ticket.

Vortex Spring will hold an RV decoration contest for Halloween and a Costume Contest to go along with the rodeo throughout the weekend, and those details can be found by watching the News 13 This Morning segment above.

Also visit Vortex Spring on Facebook for more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Yarnell's Fourth Grade Class

Ms. Ware's First Grade Class

Mrs. O'preys First Grade Class

Ms. Averett's Third Grade Class

Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Vortex Spring Adventure's Inaugural Rodeo happening October 30 & 31

ECP discusses Master Plan

Lynn Haven City Manager hosts 'Table Talk'

TAFB Silver Flag opens haunted trail

There is no end in sight for this South Walton Tourism Season

ADHD Awareness Month Part 3

More Local News

Don't Miss