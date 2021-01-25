Volunteers offering free tax services at Glenwood Community Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is time to track down tax documents like W-2’s and Form 1040’s once again, as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is back up and running to help residents file their returns.

This year, volunteers will prepare taxes from the Glenwood Community Center, Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The services start January 25 for opening week, and run again on Tuesday the 26th and Thursday the 28th during the same 6-hour window.

VITA Site Coordinator, Carol Jones, said taxes also can be filed online for free, using resources like the United Way of Northwest Florida’s website to connect virtually with preparers.

Community members will need to bring their photo I.D.’s, tax documents and a social security card for each person filing in order to begin the process.

Jones also said social distancing measures are in place at the center, and anyone who enters the building must wear a mask.

To volunteer with VITA this tax season, contact Jones at 850-348-9077 for more information.

