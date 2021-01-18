Volunteers needed for Wynn Street Park projects

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity staff will take over Wynn Street Park for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and are asking for volunteers to join them in revitalizing the park during a day of service.

According to the organization’s website, anyone who registers to volunteer will help install new playground equipment, sand and paint metal equipment, as well as build and mend fences in the area.

The Day of Service event begins at 7:30 a.m. at 2922 Wynn Street Park in Marianna.

To register for the clean-up event, click here.

The Day of Service also will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, according to a news release from Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity.