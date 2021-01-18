Volunteers needed for Wynn Street Park projects

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity staff will take over Wynn Street Park for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and are asking for volunteers to join them in revitalizing the park during a day of service.

According to the organization’s website, anyone who registers to volunteer will help install new playground equipment, sand and paint metal equipment, as well as build and mend fences in the area.

The Day of Service event begins at 7:30 a.m. at 2922 Wynn Street Park in Marianna.

To register for the clean-up event, click here.

The Day of Service also will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, according to a news release from Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Daniels Third Grade Class

Mrs. Deabate First Grade Class

Breakfast Point Academy

Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Strickland's Fourth Grade Class

Fifth Grade Class

Third Grade

Tommy Smith Elementary

First Grade

Ms. Swem's Kindergarten Class

Ms. Segrest-Adam's Second Grade Class

Ms. Norton's Fourth Grade Class

Ms. McMahon's First Grade Class

Ms. McGee's First Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

The community is celebrating what would have been Martin Lee Anderson's 30th Birthday

Spread the Love takes Tallahassee

panama city beach officials expect Alf Coleman project delays

Loss of taste and small: Cause and cure?

Tax season close by and paying taxes on unemployment benefits

President-elect Joe Biden introduces key members of his science team

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm