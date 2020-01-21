VITA, free tax preparedness resource, starts January 21

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Northwest Florida’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, also known as VITA, opens its doors January 21 at 9 a.m. to taxpayers who made $66,000 or less in the 2019 tax year.

No appointment is necessary to receive the assistance, and trained volunteers will work until April 15 to help the public file tax information.

For those who plan to use VITA, they need to bring a photo I.D., all necessary tax documents like W-2’s and 1099’s, social security cards for those on the tax documents, and banking information to make the return a direct deposit.

Panama City’s VITA location is on 23rd Street at Bill Cramer Chevrolet, and will be open Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Find other information about VITA using United Way of Northwest Florida’s website, including details about the Chipley and UF/IFAS office locations.

Call 348-9077 to reach a VITA volunteer in Panama City with any questions, or email vitapcfl@gmail.com.