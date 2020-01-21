VITA, free tax preparedness resource, starts January 21

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Northwest Florida’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, also known as VITA, opens its doors January 21 at 9 a.m. to taxpayers who made $66,000 or less in the 2019 tax year.

No appointment is necessary to receive the assistance, and trained volunteers will work until April 15 to help the public file tax information.

For those who plan to use VITA, they need to bring a photo I.D., all necessary tax documents like W-2’s and 1099’s, social security cards for those on the tax documents, and banking information to make the return a direct deposit.

Panama City’s VITA location is on 23rd Street at Bill Cramer Chevrolet, and will be open Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Watch the segment above to learn more.

Find other information about VITA using United Way of Northwest Florida’s website, including details about the Chipley and UF/IFAS office locations.

Call 348-9077 to reach a VITA volunteer in Panama City with any questions, or email vitapcfl@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Newberry's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Newberry's Fifth Grade Class"

First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Grade Class"

Ms. Daniel's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Daniel's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Warren's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Warren's First Grade Class"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Ms. Nichols' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Nichols' Third Grade Class"

Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Hood's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Hood's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Marrata's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marrata's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Lassmann's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lassmann's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Stockstill's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Stockstill's Third Grade Class"

Bay Haven Charter Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Haven Charter Academy"

Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class"

Student Government Association

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Government Association"

Mrs. Robert's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Robert's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class"

Opening Statements in Donald Hartung Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Statements in Donald Hartung Trial"

VITA, free tax resource, opens January 21

Thumbnail for the video titled "VITA, free tax resource, opens January 21"

Local firefighters offer space heater safety tips for cold weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local firefighters offer space heater safety tips for cold weather"

Woods fire temporarily closes a portion of Harrison Avenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woods fire temporarily closes a portion of Harrison Avenue"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.