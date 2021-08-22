Visit South Walton introduces new beach trams to Grayton Beach area

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Transportation in the South Walton area just got a little easier.

State-of-the-art beach trams are running in Grayton Beach, taking people to beach accesses in the area.

The tram holds up to 12 people, and is ADA compliant.

It was reportedly designed by the same company who makes trams for Animal Kingdom in Disney World.

They’re also dual-purpose, as they can help rescue people in emergency flooding situations.

County tourism officials said the trams have been a big hit since being introduced earlier this summer.

“It has been fantastic… Other than just basic maintenance and a couple of little things here and there, it has ran every day since we got the tram in,” Jason Cutshaw with the Walton County Tourism Development Council said. “It’s been an experience, so a lot of the guests that get on board with it, we’ve got a PA system… We can do a little music, we can do a little education, maybe a little interpretive.”

The trams run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day from the public parking lot in Grayton Beach.

Best of all, they’re free for all visitors to use.

