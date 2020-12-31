Visit Panama City Beach to hold New Year’s Fireworks Display

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Panama City Beach will hold a fireworks display to ring in 2021 on January 2, starting at 8 p.m.

The original event was planned for New Year’s Eve, however was moved to the weekend in response to potential severe weather.

This event also looks different from years past in that it does not include the annual Beach Ball Drop at Pier Park, which Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said, would have drawn too large of a crowd to the area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rudd said the fireworks display will last for approximately 15 minutes, shooting fireworks 1,000 feet into the air, which will be visible from any spot on the beach.

The fireworks also will display in three different locations: the M.B. Miller Pier, Russell-Fields Pier and Schooner’s.

Rudd said Visit Panama City Beach is hopeful residents and visitors to the area will take advantage of the 25-plus miles of beach to enjoy the show and social distance as necessary.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segment for more information as well as head to Visit Panama City Beach’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Swem's Kindergarten Class

Ms. Segrest-Adam's Second Grade Class

Ms. Norton's Fourth Grade Class

Ms. McMahon's First Grade Class

Ms. McGee's First Grade Class

Ms. Garza's Third Grade Class

Ms. Cochran Second Grade Class

Ms. Barfield's Kindergarten Class

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Ms. Trageser's Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Visit Panama City Beach plans for New Year's Fireworks

State Attorney Glenn Hess

Long-time Emergency Management Director retires

Jackson County man stabbed multiple times on Christmas Day

Holmes County DOH distributes Moderna vaccine to general public

Deputy Heroes

More Local News

Don't Miss