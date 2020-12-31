Visit Panama City Beach to hold New Year’s Fireworks Display

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Panama City Beach will hold a fireworks display to ring in 2021 on January 2, starting at 8 p.m.

The original event was planned for New Year’s Eve, however was moved to the weekend in response to potential severe weather.

This event also looks different from years past in that it does not include the annual Beach Ball Drop at Pier Park, which Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said, would have drawn too large of a crowd to the area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rudd said the fireworks display will last for approximately 15 minutes, shooting fireworks 1,000 feet into the air, which will be visible from any spot on the beach.

The fireworks also will display in three different locations: the M.B. Miller Pier, Russell-Fields Pier and Schooner’s.

Rudd said Visit Panama City Beach is hopeful residents and visitors to the area will take advantage of the 25-plus miles of beach to enjoy the show and social distance as necessary.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segment for more information as well as head to Visit Panama City Beach’s website.