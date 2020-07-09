Virtual skate park meeting calls for community input

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Skateboarders and BMX bike lovers can grind out their ideas for a new skate park in Bay County alongside the park’s designers through a virtual meeting July 9.

The meeting will be held using WEBEX, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Team Pain, an Orlando-based firm that designs and builds skate parks around the world, is hosting the webinar and will lead the park’s design.

Jason Jowers, Bay County Assistant General Services Director, said the skate park will be built at what’s known as the Panama City Beach Sports Complex, and construction will take approximately 18 months.

The Tourist Development Council and Bay County government leaders have collaborated on the skate park project, which they say will cost about $1 million.

Jowers also said Team Pain’s founder, Tim Payne, has a strong connection to the skateboard and skate park industry, having built more than 200 parks globally, including courses for the X Games.

The upcoming meeting will be the first of two used to garner input on design and construction.

To attend the meeting, follow this link and enter the following codes: Meeting Number: 132 054 4919 and Password: HZqPu2eyQ96.

Find out more about the upcoming webinar and the current skate park open near Pete Edwards Field by watching the segment above from News 13 This Morning.

For more information on Team Pain, click here.