Live Now
Watch News 13 Midday with Erin Morgan, Chris Marchand, and Meteorologist Lauren Hope

Virtual skate park meeting calls for community input

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Skateboarders and BMX bike lovers can grind out their ideas for a new skate park in Bay County alongside the park’s designers through a virtual meeting July 9.

The meeting will be held using WEBEX, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Team Pain, an Orlando-based firm that designs and builds skate parks around the world, is hosting the webinar and will lead the park’s design.

Jason Jowers, Bay County Assistant General Services Director, said the skate park will be built at what’s known as the Panama City Beach Sports Complex, and construction will take approximately 18 months.

The Tourist Development Council and Bay County government leaders have collaborated on the skate park project, which they say will cost about $1 million.

Jowers also said Team Pain’s founder, Tim Payne, has a strong connection to the skateboard and skate park industry, having built more than 200 parks globally, including courses for the X Games.

The upcoming meeting will be the first of two used to garner input on design and construction.

To attend the meeting, follow this link and enter the following codes: Meeting Number: 132 054 4919 and Password: HZqPu2eyQ96.

Find out more about the upcoming webinar and the current skate park open near Pete Edwards Field by watching the segment above from News 13 This Morning.

For more information on Team Pain, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Flatt's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Flatt's Fourth Grade Class"

Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge"

Mrs. Ukazim's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Ukazim's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Trageser's Kindergarten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Trageser's Kindergarten"

Mrs. Miles' Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Miles' Kindergarten Class"

Submitted by Tonya Martin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Submitted by Tonya Martin"

Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class"

Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten Class"

Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge"

MidSouth Lumber

Thumbnail for the video titled "MidSouth Lumber"

Submitted by Lauren Backus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Submitted by Lauren Backus"

Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge"

Ms. Zamora's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Zamora's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Wielenga's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Wielenga's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Siegal's & Ms. Lance's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Siegal's & Ms. Lance's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Nunez's Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Nunez's Class"

Ms. Marcoux' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marcoux' Third Grade Class"

Daily Pledge: Ms. Hudson's Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge: Ms. Hudson's Class"

Ms. Gibson's and Ms. Hoskins' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gibson's and Ms. Hoskins' Fourth Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Jackson County Graduations postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County Graduations postponed"

13NOW | Meet the Candidate: Marsha Winegarner

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Meet the Candidate: Marsha Winegarner"

Virtual Skate Park Meeting calls for community input

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Skate Park Meeting calls for community input"

Ms. Flatt's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Flatt's Fourth Grade Class"

Childcare enrollment being impacted by rise in cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childcare enrollment being impacted by rise in cases"

Three Bay County schools are accepted into Amazon computer science program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three Bay County schools are accepted into Amazon computer science program"
More Local News