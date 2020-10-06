Virtual Pirates of the High Seas Fest sets sail amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Pirates and deckhands of all ages will walk a virtual plank this year for the Pirates of the High Seas Fest, which Visit Panama City Beach moved to an online format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone can participate in this year’s festivities by following along with activities and the schedule listed on VisitPanamaCityBeach.com, said Lacee Rudd, Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager.

The programs and plans also extend to Visit Panama City Beach’s Facebook page, where events will be live-streamed and shown from October 5-11.

Rudd also said a lot of work went into putting on the virtual event, from filming videos with local pirate crews to uploading crafts and formulating a virtual scavenger hunt.

Find out more about the ongoing festival by watching the included News 13 This Morning segment.