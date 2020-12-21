Village of Baytowne Wharf holding slate of winter-time festivities

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Ice skating and Christmas light shows make up a few of the activities open to the community happening at the Village of Baytowne Wharf for the holiday season.

The 12 Nights of Lights light show will wrap up during the week of Christmas, which will take place throughout the Events Plaza at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. on December 23, 25 and 26.

Alan Meyers, the Village of Baytowne Wharf Association Manager, said the light show is choreographed to Christmas music and free to the community.

Within the Events Plaza, Baytowne Wharf visitors also can find the location’s annual ice skating rink under the Community Broadcasters Skating Pavilion, open until January 31.

Meyers said 90 minute sessions on the ice cost $11 per person and skate rentals are $3 per pair.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segment for more on the skating rink’s hours of operation and other winter-time events at the Village and click here for the online schedule.

