Veterans participate in Warrior Beach Retreat

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — United States Military Veterans, their families and caregivers are visiting the Panhandle through November 11 for the Fall 2019 Warrior Beach Retreat.

The retreat allows combat-wounded soldiers and those close to them to spend a week in Panama City Beach, taking part in activities for relaxing and gaining a new sense of normalcy following tours in the Middle East.

The community is invited to participate in the Wounded Warrior Salute and #850Strong Ceremony taking place Thursday, November 7, by attending the parade and gathering that evening at High Praise Worship Center in Callaway.

Springhill Suites by Marriott on the beach marks the start of the parade, which begins at 4 p.m. Admission to the parade and ceremony is free and open to the public.

Visit the Warrior Beach Retreat’s website for the parade’s route and other details on the retreat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

