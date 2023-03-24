WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Grab your golf clubs!

The Shaddai Shriners are putting together a golf tournament in Chipley.

Shaddai Shriners Community and Public Relations Tom Smith was in studio to discuss all the details.

The tournament will be taking place Saturday, April 15 at Sunny Hills Golf Course located at 3644B Country Club Blvd. in Chipley. A shotgun start will kick off the event at 8 a.m. with lunch included. The format is best ball.

The entry fee is $100 per player and $400 per team. Entrees should be submitted no later than April 7th. If you are interested in sponsoring a hole, that is $100.

For more information you can reach out to Joe McAdam at 850-596-2030, jojomc41@yahoo.com, or you can watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!