United Way kicks off Giving Tuesday with check donations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — United Way of Northwest Florida collected multiple donations live on News 13 This Morning as part of Giving Tuesday.

The day is known across the country as a time for charitable giving on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Captain United, United Way representatives and the giving agencies were present for the donations.

United Way of Northwest Florida is encouraging people nationwide to be “A Superhero In Their Community” for Giving Tuesday.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to see the local United Way receive a $10,000 donation from Centennial Bank.

Donate to the United Way of Northwest Florida by visiting its Facebook page here.

