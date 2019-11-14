Tyndall Air Force Base rebuild underway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The base of the future is coming to Bay County.

Executive Director of the Tyndall Air Force Base Reconstruction Program Management Office, Brig. Gen. Patrice Melancon, along with 325th Fighter Wing Vice Commander, Col. Jefferson Hawkins, discussed the progress of the base rebuild.

Tyndall Air Force Base was severely damaged ino Hurricane Michael leading to a complete rebuild of the facilities.

“We’re building a base that’s going to be here for 70-100 years, building it to support aircraft and missions that we can’t even imagine right now,” said Melancon.

Melancon said their deadline for the base rebuild is October 2023 because the first F-35 aircraft are slated to arrive the first of the month.

“That’s really kind of the line in the sand that we’re sprinting towards,” said Melancon.

Melancon said while they’ve received a chunk of funding, much more funding is needed.

During this rebuild, there are still exercises at Tyndall Air Force Base underway. Through the end of the week, Col. Hawkins said airmen will conduct the largest continuous air to air exercise in the world, with more than 50 aircraft airborne at one time.