Two nights of fireworks planned in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents and visitors to Panama City Beach can expect bright and vivid shows of fireworks to go on as planned for Visit Panama City Beach’s Real. Fun. Fourth.

The events will be held July 3 and 4, both nights having fireworks displays. “Light Up the Gulf” begins at 8:30 p.m. at Boardwalk Beach Resort and the Freedom Rocks! Fireworks show will follow at 8:45 p.m. at Grand Lagoon July 3.

The City and County Piers will feature the Fourth of July fireworks, starting at 9 p.m, also known as the Star Spangled Spectacular.

Lacee Rudd with Visit Panama City Beach said they are encouraging social distancing and asks fireworks viewers to spread out on the 27 miles of beach to enjoy the show with their families.

Find out more by watching the segment from News 13 This Morning and finding Visit Panama City Beach on Facebook or online.