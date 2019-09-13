Turtle Girls Market to host first SeptembArt festival

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Turtle Girls Market to preview the first-ever SeptembArt Creativity and Art Festival in the Panhandle.

Turtle Girls Market will hold the free-flowing event both inside and outside the shop, welcoming local artisans to set up and sell their items, as well as food vendors and musicians to station at the festival throughout the day.

SeptembArt will begin around 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, and go until 5 p.m that evening. Turtle Girls Market representatives said the festival will be family-friendly and children’s activities will be free.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. Visit Turtle Girls Market on Facebook for more information and an event schedule.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to hear from Turtle Girls Market about SeptembArt.