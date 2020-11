PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With millions across the United States planning to prepare their unique Thanksgiving feast, many also may be wondering how they will consume the food leftover in the following days.

Rob Hammer, General Manager of Hammerhead Fred’s in Panama City Beach, joined News 13 This Morning for a few leftover meal ideas, including turkey and waffles and a Thanksgiving-style pizza.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segment for a look at how to prepare the food.