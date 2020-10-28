Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Trunk-or-treat & local businesses taking over Harrison for Halloween

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Harrison Avenue will transform into a Halloween Hangout for October 31, as part of the City of Panama City and Downtown Improvement Board’s Halloween on Harrison event.

The event will shut down Harrison from 6th Street to Oak Avenue, from 4-6 p.m., for a trunk-or-treat and other family-friendly events, including pumpkin painting, obstacle course, haunted house and live music, said Fontella Thompson, with History Class Brewing Company.

Downtown Panama City will also have decorations scattered throughout for photo opportunities and the event is free to attend.

Thompson also explained that Harrison Avenue will reopen at 7 p.m. and a pub crawl will follow for adults.

The public is invited to wear a Halloween costume and follow social distancing guidelines while celebrating Halloween.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segments for information on local businesses planning to open with special activities for the evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Ware's First Grade Class

Mrs. O'preys First Grade Class

Ms. Averett's Third Grade Class

Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class

Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Halloween on Harrison holding trunk-or-treat for holiday

Halloween on Harrison holding trunk-or-treat for holiday

Lara Trump stops in PCB

Grayton Beach Shuttle program looks at steps for next season

DEP helps city with sewage issues

Lynn Haven City Commission discusses trailer permit deadline

More Local News

Don't Miss