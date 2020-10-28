Trunk-or-treat & local businesses taking over Harrison for Halloween

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Harrison Avenue will transform into a Halloween Hangout for October 31, as part of the City of Panama City and Downtown Improvement Board’s Halloween on Harrison event.

The event will shut down Harrison from 6th Street to Oak Avenue, from 4-6 p.m., for a trunk-or-treat and other family-friendly events, including pumpkin painting, obstacle course, haunted house and live music, said Fontella Thompson, with History Class Brewing Company.

Downtown Panama City will also have decorations scattered throughout for photo opportunities and the event is free to attend.

Thompson also explained that Harrison Avenue will reopen at 7 p.m. and a pub crawl will follow for adults.

The public is invited to wear a Halloween costume and follow social distancing guidelines while celebrating Halloween.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segments for information on local businesses planning to open with special activities for the evening.