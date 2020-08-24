Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Tropical weather leading to rapidly changing beach & surf conditions

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical weather heading toward the Gulf Coast led to beach safety departments like Panama City Beach Fire Rescue making the change to double red flags Sunday evening.

Double red flags mean the water is closed to swimmers, and those who enter the water can be punished by fine or arrest for disobeying beach safety warnings.

Wil Spivey, Beach Safety Director with PCBFR, said beach-goers should expect rapidly changing conditions throughout the week with tropical systems in the Gulf.

Spivey said the conditions could be widespread across the Panhandle, causing dangerous rip currents, beach erosion and difficulty navigating for rescuers responding to calls.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning for more on what to expect from the beaches.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Touchton's Second Grade Class

Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class

Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class

Pledge of the Day on News 13 This Morning

News 13 This Morning Pledge of the Day

Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class recites pledge

News 13 Pledge of the Day 11AUG2020

The Daily Pledge 10aug2020

Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class

Ms. Stevens' Third Grade Class

Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Jennings' Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Mertes Fourth Grade Class

Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class

Ms. Nunez's Class

Ms. Champagne's Fifth Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Tropical weather increases danger of beach & surf conditions

Crash in Defuniak Springs

FCSO deputies undergo new training and receive new equipment

Mexico Beach Welcome Center plans coming along

Disaster declarations made ahead of storms Marco, Laura

Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster for 23 Texas counties as Hurricane Marco nears Gulf Coast

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the