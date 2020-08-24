Tropical weather leading to rapidly changing beach & surf conditions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical weather heading toward the Gulf Coast led to beach safety departments like Panama City Beach Fire Rescue making the change to double red flags Sunday evening.

Double red flags mean the water is closed to swimmers, and those who enter the water can be punished by fine or arrest for disobeying beach safety warnings.

Wil Spivey, Beach Safety Director with PCBFR, said beach-goers should expect rapidly changing conditions throughout the week with tropical systems in the Gulf.

Spivey said the conditions could be widespread across the Panhandle, causing dangerous rip currents, beach erosion and difficulty navigating for rescuers responding to calls.

