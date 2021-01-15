Tree-planting tips for Florida Arbor Day 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida residents have a warmer climate to thank for an earlier celebration of Arbor Day, which is recognized state-wide on the third Friday in January each year.

The day is dedicated to planting trees and beautification efforts, which UF/IFAS Horticulture Faculty Member Julie McConnell says, is important for our area after the hundreds of thousands of trees were lost due to Hurricane Michael in 2018.

McConnell said anyone wanting to plant their own trees should keep several tips in mind, including planting a tree’s root ball about 90 percent of the way in the ground, leaving the last bit exposed to cover with mulch.

She also emphasized taking time to “look up” and evaluate surrounding power lines, plants, trees and structures before planting a tree, as some species could need plenty of space to grow.

For more on tree-planting tips, watch the included segment from News 13 This Morning.

McConnell and UF/IFAS staff post updates and resources for gardening, landscaping and other environmental causes to both their website and Facebook page for anyone interested in learning more.

Lynn Haven residents have the chance to take home a free tree on January 16, as the city will celebrate Arbor Day with a Tree Giveaway, starting at 8 a.m. at A.L. Kinsaul Park.

Find out more about the tree giveaway by clicking here.

