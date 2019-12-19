Toys for Tots needs volunteers for sorting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots is in need of volunteers December 19.

Volunteers will sort through approximately 20,000 toys, all from Stuff The Bus, categorizing them by age group and gender to benefit children in Bay County.

Organizations like Anchorage Children’s Home and Boys & Girls Club of Bay County among others will help distribute the toys to those children.

Head to Carpet One on 23rd Street in Panama City to help out, volunteers on site said they plan to work until at least 5 p.m., and any amount of time locals can give will help greatly.

Get a look at all the toys needing sorting in this segment from News 13 This Morning.

Find more information about Toys for Tots on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

