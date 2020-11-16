Toys for Kids Foundation & Papa Joe’s Bayside to hold toy drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In a time of continued economic hardship and uncertainty, Panhandle residents have a chance to give back for the holiday season at Papa Joe’s Bayside.

The location will work together with the Toys for Kids Foundation to hold a toy drive, starting at 2:30 p.m. on November 21, which will benefit needy children in Bay County.

Adah Edge, Assistant Manager at Papa Joe’s Bayside, said live entertainment, photo opportunities, food and drinks, as well as children’s games will be a part of the event as well.

Edge also explained those who donate toys will have a chance to win a raffle prize based on how many toys they donate.

One raffle ticket will be given for each toy donated and at the end of the drive, two winners will be pulled from the raffle to receive a pair of tickets to SandJam 2021 in Panama City Beach.

The Toys for Kids Foundation has worked in the Bay County area for years to collect toys for children to receive at Christmas time, and Founder and President Chris Moates emphasized this year as being another important year for community members to give back.

Moates said the toys should be new and unwrapped when donated.

Find out more about the toy drive by watching the above segment from News 13 This Morning.