Three things you can do with leftover fence pickets

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Monday on News 13 This Morning, we’re bringing you home improvement tips with Kevin Elliott, a Bay County resident, who calls himself the “HomeDabbler.”

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips.

He loves sharing these projects and ideas in his blog and with us every Monday morning.

This week, Elliot talked about three things you can do with left over fence pickets.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.