Thousands expected for annual PCB Mardi Gras celebration

News 13 This Morning

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A crowd of thousands is expected for the upcoming Mardi Gras festivities happening in Panama City Beach’s Pier Park area February 21 and 22.

Visit Panama City Beach and the Krewe of Dominique Youx both are gearing up to bring the community live music, day-long activities for people of all ages and the parade.

Festivities start Friday, February 21 at 4 p.m. with Float Tours and the Kids Fun Zone opening, and live music begins at 7:30 that night with Dukes of Dixieland.

Saturday’s music and entertainment will start at Noon after the morning 5K and Fun Run. The Mardi Gras at the Beach parade begins at 4:15 p.m.

Find the parade route, full schedule and other details on Visit Panama City Beach’s website.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.

