by: Annie Dalbis
Posted: Apr 14, 2023 / 07:11 AM CDT
Updated: Apr 14, 2023 / 07:11 AM CDT
The daily pledge of allegiance was recited by Ms. Jones’ 4th Grade Class at Deer Point Elementary School!
