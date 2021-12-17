The Daily Pledge

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Christmas in the Panhandle
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
WATCH: Prosecutors announce no charges in Coconut Creek crash that killed two children
Video
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/14/22
Video
WMBB Tower maintenance continues Friday
Local law enforcement offers tips to protect your child from being solicited online
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
Snow spotted in some parts of northwest Florida early this morning
Video
Top Stories
Most viewed local weather stories of 2021 include catastrophic weather, tropical systems, an alligator attack and more
Dog survives tornado, is reunited with owner
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
Netflix decides to take a swing at tennis in new docuseries
Top Stories
Texans GM says differences in opinion led to Culley’s firing
Top Stories
ACC commissioner says CFP expansion should be put on hold
Japan’s Kobayashi among favorites in wide-open ski jumping
5 players are unanimous choices for AP’s NFL All-Pro Team
Djokovic entangles sponsors in Australian Open vax uproar
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Business Resources
Top Stories
Florida Health Dept. issues new COVID-19 testing guidelines
Top Stories
COVID hospitalizations stay low despite rise in positive cases
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 cases in Bay County double in one week
Video
More than 7,000 flights delayed, canceled Sunday amid omicron surge
Pharmacies have limited stock of popular at-home COVID tests
Video
Universal Orlando to require masks regardless of vaccination status
Features
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Veterans Voices
Contests
Rob Thomas Album
Remarkable Women 2021-2022
Home for the Holidays Contest 2021
Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar
Gulf World Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Polihronaki’s 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Brown’s 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Hunt’s 1st Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Carlisle’s 1st Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Carr’s 1st Grade Class
Video
More The Daily Pledge Headlines
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Menhennett’s 1st Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Miles’ Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Baggett’s 3rd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Beasley’s Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. McNeal’s Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mr. Beck’s 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Mills’ 4th Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Scola’s 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Knight’s 1st Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Trageser’s 3rd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Polihronaki's 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Brown's 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Hunt's 1st Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Carlisle's 1st Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Carr's 1st Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Menhennett's 1st Grade Class
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Trending Stories
WATCH: Prosecutors announce no charges in Coconut Creek crash that killed two children
Video
Missing man found dead in landfill is the brother of former Miami mayor
Video
UPDATE: Body found in Jackson County, authorities located two persons of interest
Jackson Co. murder suspect arrested in Illinois
Annual Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off to begin this weekend
Video
Louisiana man killed inside garbage truck compactor
Tallahassee PD: Body found in Jackson Co. landfill identified as missing man
Video
BCSO investigating death of two-year-old child
Video
Last chance to vote on a name for new St. Joe Company restaurant
Video
Fourth teen arrested in Lynn Haven murder case
Don't Miss
WATCH: Prosecutors announce no charges in Coconut Creek crash that killed two children
Video
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/14/22
Video
WMBB Tower maintenance continues Friday
Local law enforcement offers tips to protect your child from being solicited online
Video
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office plans to improve water rescue response
Bay County looking to hire five lifeguards ahead of 2022 season
Video
Holmes and Gulf County schools close for “Wellness Day” before the holiday weekend
Video